Eagles winning streak ends

Before the 83-80 overtime loss to High Point on Jan. 28, the Eagles won seven games in a row and all in the month of January. With the 7-0 mark in January, this year’s team has moved into the history books as the only team in school history to have seven wins in a month.

When teams figure out the right formula and style for playing a good game, the level of difficulty for beating them goes through the roof. The Winthrop Men’s Basketball team have been on a tear since the beginning of 2017.

The wins have not come easy since four of the seven came on the road against Big South opponents. They beat High Point, Campbell, Liberty and Gardner-Webb all on the road.

The closest of those road wins was when the Eagles traveled to Boiling Springs, North Carolina, to Sake on the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs. Winthrop started the game off hot when, on the first possession of the game, Duby Okeke slammed home a dunk and was fouled on the play. Okeke went to the foul line and missed the free throw to complete the three point play.

The miss was rebounded by Xavier Cooks, and he passed the ball to Bjorn Broman who saw an open with Rod Perkins at the three point line.

Perkins knocked the shot from beyond the arc to up the Eagles to 5-0 with less than 30 seconds in the game.

In the first half, the Bulldog’s best two players were in foul trouble, so their play making abilities were irrelevant during the beginning of the game.

This hurt Gardner-Webb as they shot 21 percent in the first half while Winthrop went on a tear shooting 50 percent in the half, leading the game 37-21 at the half.

The second half was a different story. With 16:06 to go in the second half, the Eagles were up 50-31 until the Bulldogs went on a 17-0 run to get within two points. Winthrop stayed in the lead the rest of the game as they knocked down two free throws to make the Eagles lead 72-70 with 14 seconds left.

With two seconds left on the clock Gardner-Webb’s leading scorer went up for a layup to tie the game, but a game winning block from Okeke led Winthrop to a win.

At home Winthrop is 3-0 during the win streak and has beaten Longwood, Presbyterian and UNC-Asheville. The ESPNU game against UNC-Asheville was a great home win with 76-73 over the 2016 Big South Conference Champions. The fans and the student section was electric, which helped enforce the slogan “Rock the Hill.”

Asheville had three great opportunities to tie the game when the down was 76-73, but the Eagles’ stout defense made them force up tough shots and helped the Eagles win.

Winthrop is tied for second in school with nine road wins in a season, and the Eagles are 19-3 against Big South opponents in the last 22 conference games.

Winthrop will look to begin another winning streak as they travel to play Radford today at 7 p.m., and they will be at home Saturday against Campbell.