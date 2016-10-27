Eagles in the making

Written by Matt Lee

Winthrop University has enlisted the help of The Boy Scouts of America and The Girl Scouts to improve the campus.

Karen Kedrowski, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said she thought of the idea when she first became Dean and spoke with each department head to learn more about the college in July 2013.

When meeting with Dr. Dimaculangan, the chair of the Biology department, and hearing about all the projects that the department needed done, Kedrowski remembered the troubles her son encountered when coming up with his Eagle Scout project.

Before a Boy Scout turns 19, he must complete an Eagle Scout project to become an Eagle Scout.

“An Eagle Scout project is an opportunity for a Boy Scout to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of his community,” Harold Rempel, Scoutmaster of Troop 250, said.

There are many parts to an Eagle Project, including creating the idea; writing a proposal; receiving approval from the beneficiary, Scoutmaster, Troop Committee Chair, and District; fundraising; planning work days and leading the project

These projects can require many hours.

“The national average in 2013… was 164 hours, but many Scouts exceed that by a large margin,” Rempel said.

The first project was completed last Thanksgiving weekend, almost two years since Kedrowski conceived the idea of the partnership.

Don Barnes, Troop 205, was the first scout to complete his Eagle Scout project on Winthrop’s campus, by creating a carnivorous plant garden behind Dalton Hall.

It took a total of 99 hours to complete. Barnes is beginning his freshman year at The Citadel this fall.

“My mom actually found the Scout project page on Winthrop’s website. I was calling and emailing people to see if they had a project I could do for them,” Barnes said. “When my mom showed me Winthrop’s Scout project webpage, I started to look at the projects that Winthrop had to offer instead.”

Winthrop has since helped four other scouts become Eagle Scouts.

Other projects have included a rain garden between Bancroft Hall and Margaret Nance by Ryan Certo of Troop 250, water sampling platforms and a covered sign at Winthrop Lake by Levi Ward of Troop 276, and various types of bird houses created and put in at the Winthrop Farm by Bennett Whitcomb.

According to the Winthrop website, there are 10 projects currently underway and many project ideas that are open to any Boy Scout or Girl Scout who wants to complete them.

“We are very excited about the relationships we are building with the scouts and all the possibilities for projects in the future,” Kedrowski said.

“What better way to improve the campus than through the service of Boy Scouts?” Barnes said.

