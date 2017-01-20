Eagle of the Week: Danyael Goodhope

Starting in fifth grade, Danyael Goodhope knew that basketball was the sport she could excel in. Goodhope is a 5-foot-6 freshman from Virginia Beach, VA, and from the beginning family has had the most importance in Goohope’s life, as she is the youngest girl in a family of seven kids.

Goodhope grew up with a family full of athletes. Her father, Orlando Goodhope, played his college football at Norfolk State, where he still holds school records for most rushing yards in a game with 318 and most rushing touchdowns in a game with five. After his successful college career, Goodhope was offered some tryouts with the Dallas Cowboys and other NFL teams before having brief stints in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts and USFL with the Houston Gamblers.

Goodhope’s sister Galaisha Goodhope was a standout point guard at Princess Anne high school, where she had many division one offers but decided to attend Old Dominion University and then later transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University.

Danyael followed in her older sister’s footsteps and was a valuable asset to the Princess Anne women’s basketball team. In high school, Goodhope accomplished a feat that most high schoolers will never do. She went to four straight Virginia high school state championship games and won three out of the four. Goodhope lost the state championship in her freshman year, but after that she led Princess Anne to three straight state championships in a row.

After her high school career Goodhope signed a scholarship with Winthrop University.

“I had never heard of Winthrop until they started recruiting me. I came to Winthrop because of Coach Cook and the excellent coaching staff he has,” Goodhope said.

As a freshman, Goodhope has started 12 of the Eagles 14 games this season. She is averaging 8.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2 apg and 32 steals overall. In conference play she has upped her some of her stats by averaging 10 ppg, 2 rpg and 3 apg.

Goodhope has also been rewarded with being Big South Freshman of the Week of Dec. 12 through 18 where she scored 10 points against a nationally ranked Baylor team and 15 points against Mercer. In her first conference game Goodhope added another double digit performance when she poured in 11 points against High Point.

As a student Goodhope is majoring in political science, hoping to take everything she learns and use it in her dream job as an agent for the FBI. Before being in the FBI, Goodhope plans to make it to the WNBA or have an opportunity to play overseas.