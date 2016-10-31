Eagle of the Week: Ashley Sloup

For Ashley Sloup, there is nothing in the world like playing golf at Winthrop University.

“Nothing compares to playing a division 1 sport. We have practice six times a week, workouts twice a week and yoga every Friday. With waking up early for weights, practicing hard, then going to class, then studying, it definitely requires time management. You have to be committed to the sport and your team to be successful,” Sloup said.

The 20-year-old junior mass communication major from Southport, North Carolina, has been committed to the sport for some time now.

“My dad was a PGA Club pro when I was born and growing up in Wisconsin, Missouri and Illinois. My whole family plays golf, so I have grown up around the game with my loving and supportive family helping me along the way. I have been playing golf since I was four-years-old and playing seriously and competitively since I was a freshman in high school,” Sloup said.

Sloup’s talent led to recruiters visiting her in high school. Winthrop University was in her top five college choices. One particular aspect of Winthrop’s program made her choose to be an Eagle.

“I absolutely loved the head coach, Jodi Wendt. She is why I came to Winthrop. You will never find another coach who cares more about her team than she does. She always puts the team first and is there for her girls no matter what. She is the most godly, caring, nurturing and devoted coach there is. She comes to our workouts with us and workouts alongside us,” Sloup said.

The team’s roster has not changed much from the previous year. One senior graduated, and two freshmen have joined the team.

“Our team is very close, and we work together as a team. We all work hard in the classroom and out on the course. We are all always there for one another and supportive and uplifting of each other. My favorite team bonding moment was last year. Our coach made us do the ropes course and we were all nervous. We were supportive of one another, cheering each other on the entire time. We were there for one another, motivating each other to complete the ropes course, informing one another that we could do it!” Sloup said.

Sloup said she believes the team’s record from last fall and spring will continue into this year.

“We had our best year Winthrop Women’s Golf has ever had in history last year, winning three times as a team: UNCG’s Tournament, our Home Tournament, and the Bethune-Cookman Tournament, as well as Chelsea Dantonio, a freshman at the time winning the Home Tournament individually and me winning the UNCG Tournament and the Bethune-Cookman Tournament individually,” Sloup said.

Sloup expressed confidence in her team’s abilities and dedication to the sport.

“Our team worked hard over the summer, practicing and playing in tournaments. Chelsea Dantonio (now a sophomore) won her Club Championship, Julie Reinertsen (now a sophomore) won Norwegian Match Play Championship, and I won the Carolina Women’s Amateur Championship. With an amazing year last year and an amazing summer, our team is ready to play hard this year,” Sloup said.

Although new memories will be made this year, one tournament stands out in Sloup’s mind when thinking of her college golf career.

“My favorite tournament while playing for Winthrop was winning the UNCG Tournament in the fall of last year. It was my first tournament win and our first team win since I had been at Winthrop,” Sloup said.

Last week, Sloup was able to add another honor to her time at Winthrop: being named the Big South’s Women’s Golfer of the Week. This accomplishment was rooted in her scores from the 2016 Starmount Forest Fall Classic the previous the week.

Sloup and the women’s golf team will play at home Oct. 22 and 23 for Winthrop Intercollegiate.

