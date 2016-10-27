Eagle of the Week: Anders Broman

Every time Anders Broman walks into a gym, he has one date on his mind: March 6, 2016, the day the Eagles lost the Big South Championship to UNC Asheville.

“We have lost in the conference championship game the last couple of years, but everyone on the team has a new sense of focus and purpose to get us over the hump this year. I think about us losing every time I am in a gym. It’s tough to be so close and not get to experience the joy of winning the conference championship. Everyone on the team feels this way, and it’s what fuels us,” Broman said.

That fuel will be pushing the 21-year-old exercise science major from Duluth, MN, through his first year on the court with Winthrop. After playing for two years at South Dakota State University, Broman found Winthrop through his younger brother Bjorn.

“I thought it would be great to play with him again. Bjorn and I played together in high school. I am 2 years older than him, but we did get to play together for a couple years before I graduated,” Broman said.

Basketball wasn’t the only sport Broman played growing up. He was a year-round athlete.

“Whatever season it was, that was the sport that I was playing: basketball, football, baseball, soccer and golf. It wasn’t until my 7th grade year that I really started to put an emphasis on basketball. I loved the game and wanted to be the best that I could be,” Broman said.

Part of reaching that full potential comes from the university.

“Winthrop really helps all their athletes out by putting them in situations where they can succeed. We have academic advisors that know everything about our academics that we have to meet with every week. If we do good on a test or not so good, they will know and ask us about it,” Broman said. “Our coaches also are always there for us whether we need help on the court, in the classroom, or in life.”

The team’s attachment to each other is evident too.

“My favorite bonding moment is just being with the team all of the time. We all are together most of the day, we go practice together and then come back and we all live together as well. We have many characters on our team which means there are never any dull moments!” Broman said.

One of Broman’s favorite games from his first year at Winthrop was the High Point game at the Coliseum. The Eagles beat the Panthers 86-66.

“It was a big win for us. We also had a couple SportsCenter top 10 plays that game!” Broman said.

