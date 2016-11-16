Do’s and don’ts of service dogs

There are two types of dogs that are allowed to live on Winthrop’s campus: emotional support dogs and service dogs. There are fundamental differences between the two types of animals, and this affects the way that a person should approach the animal.

A service dog is a dog that is trained to perform tasks that assists the owner with a disability that they might have. Service dogs do not have to be approved to live on campus because they are already pre-approved by the American with Disabilities Act. However, it is encouraged that they inform the Office of Accessibility that they have a service dog so they can accommodate the student as best as possible.

An emotional support animal can be any house pet that is meant to provide emotional support to the owner. Since this is an accommodation that Winthrop provides to students, there is a lengthy process involved for getting approved to have a service animal on campus.

There are about two dozen emotional support animals on campus, but there are less than five service dogs (that the Office of Accessibility is aware of) on campus. Either way, it is important to learn how to behave around these animals out of respect to both the animals and their owners.

Akshae Patel, an exercise science major, has had his emotional support dog, Tarzan, since this summer. Unlike a service dog, Tarzan is not trained to do a specific task, so people interacting with him is not as big of a deal.

“[Tarzan is] not trained to perform any tasks, but he is kind of there for anybody. I registered him as an emotional support animal so that I could bring him to school with me, and he does a good job at it. He is more well-known than people know me. People will be like, ‘hey, you’re the person that knows Tarzan.’”

Despite Patel’s willingness to share his emotional support with other Winthrop students, it is still important to remain respectful of the two.

“I find it annoying sometimes when people just stop you and try to distract whatever you are trying to get him to do,” Patel said.

Patel stressed the importance of asking to pet an animal on campus before just going ahead and doing it.

This common courtesy is even more important when referring to service dogs who are actually trained to perform a specific task, such as Carly Becknell’s guide dog, Brinkley.

Becknell has had Brinkley for three years and spends every moment with him. Brinkley works as a guide dog for Becknell and has a series of tasks that he is trained to do.

Brinkley is an essential part of Becknell’s life; however, she says she has often come across people who do not understand the magnitude of Brinkley’s help and because of this, have done things that distract him from his job.

“I remember in my senior year of high school it was the first couple weeks I had him, and I brought him to lunch. People would purposely throw food, and he would scavenge over there for the food,” Becknell said.

Distracting a dog while it is on duty is not good for the owner, who needs the dog to be alert at all times in order to serve them effectively. This includes petting the dog or feeding the dog. A service dog can also be distracted by other dogs, so Becknell recommends that people keep their dogs on a leash.

However, some service dogs are not always on duty, and when they are off duty you can treat them how you would treat any other dog.

When a dog is on duty, it often wears a vest or harness, though the owner is not required to keep the vest on their animal.

Tina Vires, from the Office of Accessibility, said that there is a huge misconception that service dogs need to have a vest to indicate that they are on duty, but that is not true.

Vires also stressed the importance of knowing the laws of how to approach somebody with a service dog.

“I don’t think that most people are well educated on how to respond. This is something that a lot of people aren’t familiar with and they haven’t dealt with it before, so they don’t know what the laws are,” said Vires.

The laws, while not known, are pretty simple. If you see somebody with a dog that you think might be a service dog, there are only two questions you can ask.

The first question is “Is this dog needed due to a disability?” If the answer is yes, you are not allowed to ask the owner what the disability is. However, the second question that you can ask is “What tasks is your animal trained to perform?” You may not ask to see a demonstration of the task.

These laws are put in place to respect the privacy of the owner and make sure the dog is able to fulfill its duties. It is important to be respectful of these people and their animals.

Asking permission to approach any animal you see on campus is a good start to respecting its owner.

“They’re not just a dog that someone gets to have with them to keep for themselves, they’re obviously performing some sort of job. In his case, it’s just emotional support and he’s being a good boy. I think people should just learn to understand to respect that they are always on the job and you need to ask permission first,” Tarzan’s owner Patel said.

However, it is important to note that even if you ask, the owner may have to say no.

“One time, there was girl on campus and so many people pet her dog that it lost its training and her dog had to retire and she needed to get a new service dog,” Vires said.

So if somebody tells you not to pet their dog, be respectful and do not get upset, because chances are, that dog is important to them in their daily lives.

“You wouldn’t throw food at me, so you shouldn’t throw food at him. You wouldn’t pet me, so you shouldn’t pet him,” said Becknell.

