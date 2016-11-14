Display causes controversy at Winthrop

Black figures were seen hanging from trees outside of Tillman Hall on Sunday afternoon next to a handmade sign that read “Tillman’s Legacy.”

President Dan Mahony addressed students and faculty in emails on Monday morning stating that the intentions of the display are still unknown.

“While we do not know the intent of this display, these images are clearly hurtful and threatening and are contrary to the values of Winthrop University,” Mahony stated in the emails.

Council of Student Leaders Chair, Beth West, and Vice Chair, Tadean Page, also sent out an email early Monday morning to students in regards to the display.

“We want to let you all know that we do not endorse nor condone this behavior and that there will be a full investigation and we promise you the person(s) involved will be disciplined accordingly,” they stated in the email.

While this is an ongoing investigation, it has some people questioning whether it was an attack or an art display.

An organization entitled “Association of Artists for Change” has allegedly taken claim for the display, stating that the display was “a work which aims to disrupt the aesthetic veil [Tillman Hall] has, eliminating the ability to forget the eighteen men who were lynched during Benjamin Tillman’s years in office.”

However, Association of Artists for Change is not listed as an official organization on Winthrop’s website.

Campus Police are currently investigating the display and Winthrop University’s official Twitter page is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call Campus Police.

UPDATE: Around 1:00 p.m. Monday, Winthrop released a new statement about the display:

“The Winthrop University Police investigation of a display near Tillman Hall on Sunday has yielded a claim of responsibility by a group who asserts its action is a protest over the Tillman name on the main administration building. The imagery used has been deeply hurtful and threatening to many on campus. This incident will be fully investigated, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

As this is an ongoing incident, The Johnsonian will continue to provide updates.

