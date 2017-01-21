Death of an icon

1977, Star Wars: A New Hope releases in theaters. Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia, helps to lead the rebels to victory in a ﬁ lm that would become wildly successful and rocket the cast to stardom. Besides starring in the sequels to A New Hope, Fisher would go on to have a successful career in ﬁlm in roles both on and oﬀ camera.

On Dec. 23, 2016 Fisher suﬀered a heart attack while on a ﬂight back to America. It left her hospitalized, and ultimately resulted in her death four days later. Her passing brings an end to not only a talented actress but also someone who was open with her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Throughout her life, Fisher often turned her wit and dark humor to her own battle with bipolar disorder. Through her frank writing she helped to destigmatize the illness she suﬀ ered. Her writings often helped to provide support for others suﬀering with mental health issues. Fisher promoted the idea of “owning” one’s illness in order to not let it deﬁne them. She wanted to show others that she was successful despite the issues she faced.

Through her actions Fisher was better able to come to terms with her own struggles and provide support for others. Her openness and acceptance of her bipolar and addictive tendencies allowed her to control them. Dr. Gretchen Baldwin, clinical coordinator for counseling services for Winthrop’s health and counseling services, believes that this is a crucial step.

Fisher was an example through “just talking about what a struggle it is, saying that it’s real. A person who experiences (mental illness) has to take responsibility for having the condition.” Baldwin said.

Fisher helped her readers to see that they were not alone, and to see that accepting the conditions that they will have to deal with can lead to a more productive life.

Even the aspect of just seeing a celebrity like Carrie Fisher be open about such a topic is helpful.

“It just normalizes what lots and lots of people experience. There are so many people out there who are so afraid to discuss their real life experience or go to a professional…when in fact these are health conditions that are treatable” Baldwin said.

Carrie Fisher’s death along with that of her mother a day after, Debbie Reynolds a renowned actress in her own right, has not darkened their legacies. In fact, Fisher’s ashes were put into a large model of a Prozac pill; a ﬁnal statement.

There are two resources available on campus for those who wish to seek help for any problems they may be dealing with. Winthrop’s health and counseling fee covers therapy sessions in Crawford. Sessions are completely conﬁ dential and there are open times Monday through Friday. The masters of education and counseling program also oﬀers free counseling services to the general public.