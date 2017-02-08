Dating apps rise on campus

Students on Winthrop’s campus are swiping right and left trying to find the one or at least the one for the night.

Online dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble, and a variety of others have become the new way for students on college campuses to meet and interact with one another.

The most popular apps, Tinder and Bumble, are similar in format. Both apps allow users to look at the opposite sex and choose to match with the other and from there, they can start a conversation and determine where the relationship will go. However, the main difference is that Bumble forces the girl to be the first one to reach out to the guy whereas Tinder is the opposite.

The dating apps are not the typical way to meet someone, but it has captured the eye of many college students.

According to CNN.com, 50 percent of Tinder users are of college age, ranging from 18 to 24 years old. The dating app that has become favored by young adults is comprised of 4.8 million college-aged students, resulting in more than 9 billion matches made online.

Tinder has gained a reputation for being the place to find a casual relationship, but there are students who use it for more than that.

Senior elementary education major Celina-Maria Espinosa said, “It gives you the opportunity because you are behind a screen; there’s a comfort. You’re able to talk to people and you can be more open about it. I know me personally when I’m face to face with someone, I may stumble over my words or I don’t know really what to say, but when you’re over screen, you are able to think through things a little more and actually be more honest.”

Honesty only goes so far as several students are afraid to mention that they are a part of the online dating world.

Shealy Long, sophomore integrated marketing communication major, said, “It’s an unspoken thing, but if you are with a group of friends, you will talk about it.”

Despite its unspoken tendencies, Tinder and similar apps have become the object of everyone’s attention, and they are used for multiple means of connection.

According to CNN, 27 percent of dating apps users try to find a significant other and 20 percent use it strictly for hooking up. As for the other 53 percent, they use it to establish friendships.

Long said, “Like four guys who I have went on dates with through Bumble have become friends. And we talk and they ask me for advice, and I don’t think I would have ever been friends with them if it wasn’t for Bumble connecting us. It’s not just to go on dates; it’s to meet people you wouldn’t have met otherwise.”

Although Tinder, Bumble, and fellow dating apps have opened doors for students to meet new people, there are those who are still skeptical of the process.

Joseph Williams, freshman psychology major, said, “I am not opposed to it, because you know some people are at the point where they are real nervous to go talk to people in real life so they have to do it online to build that confidence to go see them in real life. For myself, I like the experience of actually going to meet them. That first impression is really captivating to me.”

Students around Winthrop’s campus have mixed feelings on whether or not Tinder and other dating apps are to be taken seriously or as a joking matter, but one thing remains certain: it gives the person a story to tell.

Sophomore marketing major Sady Turner said, “If someone wants to go out there and get on Tinder or Bumble, or any dating app for that matter, just do it. I’ve met some really cool and interesting people, and I’ve gained experiences that I never could’ve gained without going on there.”