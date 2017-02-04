Coaching WU women’s golf

Jodi Wendt was once just small-town golfer who, after this fall season, took the Winthrop Eagles soaring to all new heights in the world of women’s college golf as head coach.

“It was so exciting to have a great 2015-2016 year. I knew how talented the team was and I was so excited they showed their talent by setting many new records,” Wendt said.

Before Wendt began coaching the Winthrop women’s golf team she lived in the small-town of Hutchinson, Minnesota.

She grew up playing golf with her family and went on to play college golf for Minnesota State at Mankato.

“My success in college gave me the aspiration to play professionally, plus the support of my college coach and my family,” Wendt said.

She moved to Arizona to follow her dreams of playing professionally.

After playing for 37 years and playing professionally for four years, she joined the professional teaching division of the LPGA. She has coached at the high school and college level for 16 years.

Wendt was hired to Winthrop by the previous coach Eddie Weldon.

“I had applied to a few colleges and Eddie and his wife used their southern hospitality to lure me to the south,” Wendt said.

She has been the head coach at Winthrop for 12 years now.

“The Winthrop Team has become more than just a job. My players have become my family,” Wendt said.

Assistant Coach Mary Chamberlin can see how hard Wendt works.

“The team means a great deal to coach and is much more than just a job. She cares about each individual on the team and makes herself available to them as much as possible,” Chamberlin said.

The team captured three team wins at the UNCG tournament, the Winthrop Intercollegiate and the Lady EagleCat tournament during the 2015-2016 fall and spring seasons. They also came in second at the Wofford tournament and had three individual wins. They returned six of seven players from last year’s team.

“I was worried they would feel the pressure of having to win but this team is so good that they surpassed last year’s performance and the pressure was never an issue,” Wendt said.

This fall the Lady Eagles came in second at the UNCG tournament, won the Wofford tournament after overcoming a 13-shot lead by Western Carolina heading into the final round, won the Winthrop Intercollegiate and came in second at the Conference Preview.

Also, they had two players win individually.

“My goals for the spring would be to keep competing for titles proving to other teams how good we are. I want to continue a positive atmosphere among the players,” Wendt said.

Many players expressed their respect and admiration for Wendt as a coach.

“I love coach because she believes in us as individuals and as a team. She is so supportive and understanding,” said sophomore team member Julie Reinertsen. Sophomore team member Chelsea Dantonio said Wendt is even helpful off the field.

“I love coach because she both pushes us, but nurtures us when the time is needed. She is supportive not only in golf, but outside of it with studies, families and friends,” Dantonio said.

Wendt said her favorite part about coaching is making a “positive difference” in her players’ lives.

“Coach is a good person of high character. She is very easy to get along with and is a person of her word. She is very appreciative of anything anyone does for her and her team. She is very uplifting and complementary and I believe all of that is why her athletes chose to play for her,” Chamberlin said.

“Coach gave me the opportunity to come to America and play the game I love,” said senior team member Louise Jeppesen.

Chamberlin said she sees nothing but good things for the future.

“Coach is continually evaluating the team and looking for ways to make the team more successful. The team and coaches will continue to work together to make the spring season even more successful. his is a very young, talented and ambitious team. If we all work together and stay focused the sky is the limit,” Chamberlin said.