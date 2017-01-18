Childhood friend to household name

In the “Millennial Era,” YouTube has become one of the main platforms for people to stream content. From music and dancing

videos to tutorials, YouTube is a common trend that can be found on many computer screens.

As a child, junior mass communication major Emily Murphy never expected that her childhood best friend would become a famous YouTuber and a common household name. Murphy said that she and Jack Baran met in the fi rst grade because they only lived a street away from each other.

“We weren’t in the same class together, but I always saw him on the playground and we got to be good friends,” Murphy said.

To this day, the friendship has continued and is still growing even with the two no longer living a street away from each other.

As a mass communication major, Murphy loves to write and said she can thank Baran for inspiring her to get into the journalism field while they were middle schoolers.

“It was always so fun making videos with him when we were younger and being creative together,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that Baran was inspired to create more and eventually he became a well-known name on YouTube.

While the journey was not always easy for Baran, Murphy said that she has always supported his will to push past adversity and work towards his dreams.

“People in high school and middle school would make fun of him a lot because he was a boy making all of these ‘girly dance videos,’ but all of his friends would defend him. No matter what others would say, he had a thick skin and wouldn’t let what they were saying bother him.”

Murphy said that she admired Baran for his will to push on and as a senior in high school, she was taking a journalism class and had to ﬁnd someone to interview that had a story to tell.

“I remember thinking that Jack would be the perfect person to interview because, while he was not a famous YouTuber at the time, he was becoming known and was being paid by YouTube.”

Following the interview, Baran and Murphy were voted for their senior superlatives as “most likely to become a household name.”

Murphy said that as Baran has become better known on YouTube, it is ironic to think that their senior superlative has come true.

“I think he’s given me the drive to know to go for crazy chances and do things that are out of the ordinary and not so traditional. People didn’t believe him when he said he was going to become famous someday by just making videos, but here he is now famous and living in California, all because he posted a few videos on YouTube in middle and high school.”

While home for Winter break, Murphy said that she got to see her childhood best friend. Murphy says that, now as a 20-year-old, he has moved away from his childhood home and now lives in an apartment in West Hollywood and has a lifestyle that is “unique.”

“He gets to go to interesting parties and even knows celebrities. It’s so cool listening to what is going on in his life and to think back on our own relationship and how much he has grown over the years.” Murphy said.