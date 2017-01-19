Chess club will soon come to Winthrop

Winthrop University student Scott “Anthony” D’Amico is creating a chess club for students where members of all levels can play and learn more about the game.

D’Amico is working out details and wants to encourage interested students to join. “Anyone can join, we have people of all different skill levels in our group already,” he said. “Even if someone doesn’t know how to play chess, I would be glad

to teach them.”

D’Amico wants his club to give members the opportunity to improve as well.

“I think an important part of becoming a good player is studying great games,” D’Amico said.

“I plan on taking the first ten minutes out of our meetings to analyze some important points of play from instructive games.”

Many students have already contacted D’Amico saying they are interested, including junior biology major Babafemi Sowande.

“I’m excited to learn how to play,” Sowande said. “My friends have tried to teach me, but I’m not good because I don’t play enough. The club would really help me get better.”

Senior environmental science major Paul Malarich also wants to improve his skills and show others what he likes about chess.

“Anything can happen in a chess game,” Malarich said. “There are over 318 billion possible ways to play the first four moves.”

An article published by The Johns Hopkins School of Education says that there is a strong correlation between learning to play chess and academic achievement, especially in math and reasoning tests.

Winthrop psychology professor Giancarlo Anselmo said, “Chess engages several areas of the brain that deal with strategy, creativity and planning.” He also said that there are studies showing increases in intelligence after instruction in chess.

Anselmo believes that the possibility of a chess club would help in the classroom as well. “Playing chess has been shown to improve memory and problem-solving skills, two domains which have a direct impact on classroom performance,” he said.

The club will also provide leadership opportunities for students. “We will also need officers, so we’ll probably vote for vice president and other positions after we form,” D’Amico said.

D’Amico hopes to have the club during the spring semester and welcomes interested students to contact him at damicos2@winthrop.edu or Matt Lee at leem27@winthrop.edu