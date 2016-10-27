Catch ’em all at Winthrop

Written by Zuri Anderson

It has been over a month since the mobile game Pokémon Go was introduced to the world, bringing the iconic franchise to the real world via augmented reality. Now that the summer is over, Winthrop students look forward to what they can catch and claim on campus this fall.

Christine Buckley, a senior Art History and Sociology major at Winthrop, is involved in a mini-community that appeared after Go hit American app stores on July 9. She said, “The social aspect is my favorite part about Pokemon Go…Not only have I met new people while playing the game, I have also reconnected with people that I have not seen in years.” Buckley is a die-hard fan of the franchise, from the classic games to the trading cards, to the popular television show.

The community was organized through a Facebook group called “Pokemon Go – Rock Hill.” Buckely said, “[It] was created by a friend of mine to notify people from Rock Hill when lures are set up and where to catch Pokemon. This game created a community of diverse people.”. In-game items like lures or incenses help increase the likelihood of Pokémon appearing, attracting people to certain locations.

In the Rock Hill community, the Books-A-Million on Dave Lyle Boulevard had a temporary deal where customers get a 10% discount on their purchase if they showed a screenshot of playing Pokemon Go in the store. The Winthrop Instructional Center took note of the game’s popularity by showcasing their charging stations on their social media profiles and selling external batteries.

“I have seen classmates, work buddies and even one of my fencing coaches. I was even asked by a professor how to play the game. I have seen a cute girl come by during one of the lures playing an ukulele,” Buckley said, commenting on her experiences while playing Go over the summer.

Pokémon Go typically places PokéStops, locations that give you random items like Pokéballs, Eggs and Potions, at scenic areas, such as landmarks, monuments, or churches. Due to Winthrop’s abundance of historical areas, PokéStops are plentiful. “The main area is Hardin Garden; it is the perfect location for lures,” Buckley said. “There are 3 PokéStops and a gym in Hardin Garden alone. There are PokéStops in front of almost every building on campus.”

Julianne Schrader, the Assistant Director of Residence Life, expressed glee that players are enjoying themselves and wandering about campus, including the popular Hardin Gardens. However, she has also expressed concern: “I wish these same people visiting campus wouldn’t leave their Gatorade bottles and cigarette butts all over, especially Hardin Gardens.”

Some common issues over the game include heightened distraction, exploitation for committing crimes and private property complaints. One of the more common complaints are playing Go while driving. Buckley stressed the illegality and risk for accidents, and said to make sure one has a passenger to play for them if they do drive. Even so, she promoted walking instead of driving during gameplay: “It doesn’t cost money, and it’s good for your health. Plus, you get to meet wonderful people while on your adventure.”

In the wake of Niantic’s early August update, which removed the footstep tracking feature temporarily and blocked third-party applications such as Pokévision, some players were not so inclined to scour the campus for Pokémon. Niantic reintroduced tracking in a recent update with “Sightings,” which shows Pokemon near the player in a 200-meter radius; it also features the removal of duplicate Pokemon, a faster refresh rate after the Pokemon despawns, or goes away, and much more. The new feature is still in the process of experimentation by players.

Despite all the changes, it does not make the game any less exciting for students when they return from campus. Ashley Cooper, a sophomore Biology major looks forward to the active participation. She said, “I think there will be a huge following on campus.” Cooper is level fifteen and is looking forward to the social opportunity. “I know that I have already planned on going on long walks around campus…and I look forward to meeting other people who are doing the same thing.”

Comments

comments