Bold strokes

John Daso shares both his story and his art with Winthrop

John Daso knows he has a gift. From the age of three, art came to him naturally. At 17 he was professional artist. Without any formal training he was selling pieces and watching his world change.

Now many years into his career as an artist, Daso has pieces around the world and travels as far as his art.

However, if you ask him, Daso will say that his art is a gift given to him by God and he is simply trying to use this gift to the best of his ability. As an art teacher and curator at Clinton College, Daso now not only paints but also teaches others and tours the country with his art.

While much of Daso’s art centers around black men and women, he believes that what he does is not black art.

“I don’t call what I do Black art, I call it Black history. This is the stuff that your parents and your grandparents, if they were here, could tell you a lot more about,” Daso said.

All of Daso’s pieces have a story behind them, and they offer a glimpse into the artist’s life. Daso paints flowers because he would paint his mother flowers for her birthday. He painted his signature piece, “The Big Meeting,” in order to tell his son about his grandmother. Instead of a simple story, Daso painted a scene of a church with all its members milling about outside including himself and his grandmother. Highly sought after, The Smithsonian has tried unsuccessfully to get Daso to donate this piece to the museum.

Daso is proud both of his roots and the progress he has made, and he is unafraid to tell his whole story. Whether that is through his art depicting his rural upbringing or through his stories telling of his success. At four-years-old, Daso remembers one of the first things he ever drew. A black man with an afro and a suit, his medium was a grocery bag. In 1974, at 17-years-old Daso sold his first commission for $1,700.

“How do you know where you’re going in life if you don’t look back and see where you came from. I started this on paper bags and cardboard boxes. My classmates and my family and my cousins used to pick and tease me about cutting up boxes and painting on bags and now they can’t afford to buy one of my originals,” Daso said.

Daso grew up with limited resources and knows what it is like to want to create art but not have the supplies. That’s why in 1995 he created Gifted Artist, an organization that provides free art supplies to those who want to paint but cannot afford to. The organization began after a child wanted to have art lessons but his mother couldn’t pay. Daso let him learn and paint for free. He soon decided that all children should have this chance.

“I know how it feels to want to do something but you don’t have canvas, so when I meet someone who wants to do what I do, I help them,” Daso said.

Daso was honored by Congressman Joe Wilson on the house floor for his work for Gifted Artist in 2015.

Daso’s life has been one of hard work and of overcoming obstacles, but he believes that anyone can have a similar success.

“If there’s something in your heart you want to do the only person who will ever stop you from doing it is you. Dreams never die they just sit there and wait for someone to do something with them,” Daso said.