Artist Spotlight: DeVon Ford

DeVon Ford is a senior art major with aspirations of teaching children art one day. He plans to graduate this December — his passion and community involvement propelling him forward.

Why did you decide to attend Winthrop?

I chose Winthrop because I had that they had one of the best art programs in the state. After visiting and seeing the campus and the community-like vibes, I knew this was where I wanted to be.

Why did you choose art?

Art’s my passion. That’s like my first love, I’ve been doing it since second grade. Just kind of building on it, I just want to continue increasing my craft.

What drew you to art?

I guess going back to being a child, being curious about colors and how things come together. I used to watch cartoons a lot, so I would try to figure out like “How do they make those? How did they get them to move like that?”

What is your main inspiration for your artwork?

Life, honestly. I know that’s cliché, but everything impacts me. Friends, family, music, anything I’m into at the time, I can get an idea from.

What do you plan on doing with your art?

With my art, I sell it on the side sometimes. People ask me for commissions sometimes. As for a career, I want to go into teaching, go back and get an education degree.

And what made you want to teach art?

I see so much potential in children as far as the future. Now more than ever, considering how our education system, many schools are trying to get rid of the arts and music programs. I want to keep that alive for future generations.

What are you currently doing on campus?

Haha, everything under the sun. I am the Development Chair of Gentleman’s League. I am in Visible and NAACP, the former Publicity chair for that. I also ran for Homecoming King last semester.

Does your involvement on campus impact your art and your plans for the future?

Indubitably. I feel like my involvement helps get my work out. I have people I don’t even know coming up to me, asking me for art. That’s a blessing. Just being involved and staying busy keeps you motivated.