Aquarium in Dalton Hall

The idea of having an aquarium

on Winthrop soil was never a

foreign one. In fact, the nook in

which the tank is located now on

the second fl oor in Dalton Hall,

was built into the building for that

purpose only.

Many people might have noticed

the construction of the Dalton Hall

aquarium last semester when the

project really soared.

The original tank that exuded

construction, at that time, was

sent over from the Sims Science

Building, while the bottom cabinets

were in the process of becoming

the tank’s foundation. The stand

was a donation to the school which

become a grateful necessity because

of the size of the tank.

Unfortunately, the tank started

to leak towards the end of last

semester which caused the whole

project to come to a halt.

The department deemed the

reparation of the tank an expense

that was not aff ordable. They

made the decision to replace the

tank because it was important for

educational and aesthetic purposes.

Dimaculangan, chair of the

biology Department said, “We

want it to be an attraction for the

department, as a positive thing

when people are visiting, while also

doubling its use for education.”

The project was soon back in

full force. Over the summer, the

original tank was replaced with

a brand new one. The bottom

portion of the aquarium was

refi nished over the summer as

well by Dimaculangan and the

administrative assistant.

The old tank is still at Dalton and

can be found on the loading dock.

The tank is up for sale and if anyone

is interested in purchasing the

massive container, they can contact

the biology department for more

information.

The old tank originally housed

a marine system, which meant

that there was a whole network

of fi ltering systems. This diff ers

vastly to the new tank and the

system that is currently set up. The

aquarium is a nearly independent

system, meaning that there are no

manmade fi ltering systems within

the ecosystem. The tank is equipped

with natural ways in which it fi lters

itself, which includes specifi c types

of fi sh that eat algae and plants that

fl ourish on the waste which fi sh

produce.

The only upkeep that would have

to occur is the changing of the

water within the tank. Naturally,

this water would fl ow and change

itself, but since the ecosystem is

contained within the tank the water

stays the same.

The tank is a demonstration

of the Amazon River ecosystem.

To keep the tank as authentic as

possible, there is a pump within the

system that simulates that water

fl ow discussed above. However,

the water is still the same and still

needs to be changed. Currently,

the tank has all the soil, water, and

plants that are going to be included

in the ecosystem. The type of plants

include echinodorus, heteranthera,

vallisneria and lilaeopsis. There is

only one fi sh swimming within the

aquarium at this time.

Further goals for this project are

to fi nish releasing the rest of the

fi sh into the tank that belong in this

ecosystem and to add interactive

information panels on the walls

nearest the aquarium. The panels

would be useful for the people

admiring the tank to learn more

about how the ecosystem functions

on a biological level.

For any questions on the

ecosystem itself, contact William

Rogers, Ph.D. He is the person

responsible for building the

biological community found within

the aquarium.