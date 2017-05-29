Police on hunt for suspect of alleged hate crime in Charlotte

Cheyenne Walsh

Staff Writer

Police in East Charlotte are on the hunt for a man accused of starting an arson fire and leaving behind a note for the owner of Central Market, a Nepali Indian store on Albemarle Road.

On April 7, a letter left to the store owner, Kamal Dhimal, threatened torture if he did not “leave the business and go back where you came from.”

Police say the letter was signed “White America,” but surveillance footage outside of the store showed the suspect as a black male.

NBC Charlotte received a copy of the note, which read the following:

Business owner,

Our newly elected president Donald Trump is our nation builder for white America. You all know that, we want our country back on the right track. We need to get rid of Muslims, Indians and all immigrants. Specially (sic), we don’t want business run by refugees and immigrant any more (sic).

We are ready to wake up some of our great state including North Carolina and we will take care of the country. Immigrants and refugee are taking our job, doing our business and leaving us standard (sic). So, you are not allowed to do business any more (sic).

We know you are one and many of other immigrant doing business here. This is our warning. Leave the business and go back where you came from.

If you don’t follow this warning then we are not responsible for the torture starting now.

God Bless America… White America”

Investigators say the suspect threw a brick through the window, entered the store and proceeded to set the door on fire.

According to wcnc.com, Dhimal said, “I’m here in this country to get my life, not destroy my life.”

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said the suspect is an African-American male, who is approximately 5-foot-8, weighs in around 200 pounds and has a short goatee and afro. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie under a black jacket with jeans and black shoes.

The FBI has decided to get involved in the investigation. According to wcnc.com, Dhimal does not know if he is going to reopen the store after the incident but remains positive.

A source who is close to Dhimal said, “I talked to him and he was in good spirits and he had a good attitude about everything.”

Officials report that there is more than $1000 in damages done to the store from the arson and the broken window.

The suspect still remains on the loose and detectives are asking people with any information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.