A town’s purpose derailed

In the early morning hours of Jan. 6, 2005, residents of Graniteville, South Carolina found themselves awoken by a large commotion. Many left their sleeping states to wander outside of their homes at 3 a.m. to find the source of the sound. One resident, Robert Coleman, said he heard a “booming” sound, but couldn’t see anything beyond the trees in front of his home.

What Coleman didn’t know at the time, however, was that behind the trees that blocked his vision, two trains laid collided on a railroad track with nearly 60 tons of chlorine gas pouring out of one of the tank cars. A Norfolk South train had collided with a train parked near the Avondale Mills plant after a railroad switch was incorrectly lined. Nine people died as a result of the accident and chlorine inhalation, 250 people were treated for chlorine exposure, and 5,400 residents were displaced from their homes for nearly two weeks to allow for decontamination of the area.

The town of Graniteville was founded in 1845 by William Gregg, where he built the first large-scale cotton mill in the south. The textile mills became the heart of Graniteville from there on out. However, the town built on its textile industry found itself forever changed after the train derailment. The Graniteville Company employed mill workers in the area until 1996 when Avondale Mills purchased the textile mills from the company and continued to employ workers. However, one year after the train wreck, Avondale found themselves closing doors in 2006, and most of the mills have not been reopened since.

Angela Renew Martin, a resident of Graniteville, started working for the Graniteville Company at the age of 18 where she began as a switchboard operator. Martin continued to work in the mills as Avondale took over and only left in 2006 when they closed the mills.

“I come from a long line of cotton mill workers,” Martin said. “My parents, grandparents, great grandparents all worked for the Graniteville Company. People that don’t know that life can’t truly understand it.”

Martin was still employed at the mills when the train wreck happened. She said that they had lost pretty much everything because of the accident and were put out of work for months.

“We couldn’t even get in the building because of the chlorine. If you tried, your eyes and throat would immediately start burning,” Martin said. “We were allowed back in the main office only after everything had been ripped out and replaced. All the electronics had to be replaced, and even the carpet was ripped out and replaced.”

However, some buildings in the mill remained damaged by the chlorine spill and were not reopened. Martin said it was surreal to come back to work after the accident.

“I remember sitting back at my desk for the first time, and I opened my drawer and there was change I had left in there and it had turned green,” Martin said. “They even had to replace our desk handles because they had corroded.”

Avondale Mills sued Norfolk Southern for negligence after the railroad accident and settled out of court. The company claimed they had to lay off thousands of employees and pay more than $140 million on cleanup and repair. While they attempted to reopen, Avondale closed the Graniteville mills only one year after the accident.

Many people believed the downfall of the Graniteville mills started way before the train accident.

“Years before [the accident] Graniteville Company sold out to Avondale,” resident Tiffany Coleman said. “The company was never the same.”

Martin said that while Avondale claimed the ongoing expenses from recovery for the train accident caused them to shut the doors to the mill, she believes money was behind the closure.

“We had been back up and running for a year,” Martin said. “They closed when they received money from the insurance company. Myself, along with a lot of other people believe they lined their pockets and ran. The company was struggling some before the train wreck because of competition from overseas. I feel they took advantage of the situation and washed their hands of it.”

Whether Avondale closed the Graniteville mills due to the burden of repair costs or competition from overseas, it is clear that the closure of the mills took a toll on the town. Many people found themselves out of work and shops were forced to close as mill workers were no longer there to be consumers. In 2015, a recycling company called Recleim opened a location in part of the mills, but for the most part, abandoned mills still stand as a reminder of what

the town once was and is no more.