A new twist on career fairs

Hope for jobs, internship opportunities and a bright future gleamed across the faces of the people who stood ready to build a bright future.

Marketing, political science, social work, communication and English majors had employers fill the room anxious to see the brands many of the students had worked on throughout their college career. An immense amount of events, publications and projects shined on the towering display booths as people walked by searching for talent.

The Center for Career and Civic Engagement teamed up with the office of Student Activities for a reverse career fair in Richardson Ballroom, where student leaders had the chance to stand on the other side of the table and showcase their leadership, internship, event planning, professional or service project experiences to employers.

“We are excited to have 27 students here today to showcase their talents,” said Meagan McMullen the Career and Serve Learning Consultant at Winthrop. “This is a great chance for our employers to see how multifaceted our students are.”

Student participants were spotted handing out business cards as they proudly explained the various goals and objectives of their brands or projects.

“My brand is an extension of me,” said Joseph Ferguson a senior political science major. “So my display has everything I have been doing over the past four years on it.”

Ferguson took the time and used the platform created at the career fair to craft his content, while making himself all-around marketable.

All 27 of the students were required to meet one-on-one sessions with a career counselor at the Center for Career and Civic Engagement Center to polish their resumes, create the displays or business cards and elevator speeches for employers to see.

After a month of preparation and once the display materials were approved prior to the fair, participants became eligible for funding to cover any costs for resumes and displays.

“This is like my little baby and I am proud of the work I have been able to do over these past four years to help my brand in the future,” said Ferguson.

The display boards gave the students the chance to visually show their resumes without a sheet of paper.

“This is a creative way for me to show my resume,” said Faith Holmes junior mass communication major.

All undergraduate students were given the chance to apply to showcase their work.