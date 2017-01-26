A nearby city is growing into a sex trafficking hub

Winthrop students worry about traffic when they are headed home for the holidays or after a Big South conference basketball game, but now the word takes on a new meaning as Charlotte becomes a major hub for human trafficking.

According to Karen Foster, administrator at Justice Ministries, “Charlotte is in the top 10 due to our large banking industry as well as our numerous sports teams. Any event that draws a large crowd of men will also draw a large number of trafficked women.”

Justice Ministries is a nonprofit organization based in Charlotte that helps women who have become victims of human trafficking by relocating them to a safe place and helping them make their way to living an independent life.

Justice Ministries and other organizations are working to combat human trafficking in any way they can, but the numbers continue to get worse

as the years progress.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline website, in 2013 there were 98 human trafficking cases reported. Within three years, the numbers have risen to as many as 140 cases reported. The numbers only represent a small portion of the larger picture, as there are a majority of human trafficking cases that go unreported because of the victims’ fear,

humiliation, or the development of Stockholm Syndrome.

“Our organization represents a lifeline to people who feel there is no hope. We exist to help show those in horrible situations that there are people who care and who are willing to walk with them through the process of their healing,” Foster said.

Winthrop has made efforts to raise awareness for human trafficking in recent years. Last year, Winthrop hosted South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to speak on behalf of what the government is doing to combat human trafficking.

The campus also invited a survivor of sex trafficking to speak on her experience and to raise awareness for the topic that many do not even think about.

Jonte Sowell, a junior family and consumer sciences major, said, “It’s crazy how this is a huge issue you don’t hear a lot about and a lot of people aren’t aware of it. Some think it just happens on SVU.”

There are many warning signs to spotting a victim of human trafficking, such as those who are isolated, lack strong relationships with friends and family, have poor physical health, or have had a loss of control.

Jennifer Leigh Disney, department chair of political science and director of the women’s and gender studies program, said, “The first step to combat any problem is to do research. Being aware, keeping your eyes open and knowing about the issues, helping teach other people about the issues because awareness is half the battle.”

Although human trafficking is more common in vulnerable areas of the world where money is scarce, that does not mean that those in a city like

Charlotte are not susceptible.

Through Justice Ministries, Foster wants people to remember that human trafficking is not a third-world issue. She said, “Trafficking happens everywhere. It isn’t just in the “no name” motels, but in the big name ones. It isn’t just in poor neighborhoods but also in affluent ones. It is everywhere. Being aware of the warning signs might save someone’s life.”