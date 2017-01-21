Many little boys dream to be a police oﬃcer, a ﬁreﬁghter or professional athlete when they grow up.

Dave Friedman had that same dream growing up in California’s Bay Area. He wanted to be a baseball or basketball star right up until he was around ten years old and it became clear his athleticism and skill set could not fulﬁ ll those dreams. Friedman is not alone when it comes to being forced to rethink career options. In his case, things have worked out pretty well.

While Friedman did not achieve his goal of pursuing sports past middle school, the odds are long for anyone hoping to compete in college sports. Even those who are skilled enough to play at the collegiate level face long odds of earning a career on the grid-iron. Just one percent of football, soccer and basketball players go from the college ranks to professional sports according to the NCAA.

Friedman knew that if being an athlete was not going to work out, being a sports broadcaster and a journalist would allow him to be close to the athletes and around the sports he truly loves.

“It was pretty clear early on that I wasn’t going to make it as an athlete,” Friedman said. “Thankfully, broadcasters like Bill King and Hank Greenwald made games come to life. I would listen to them and be amazed at the way they could keep up with a game in a detailed manner and add context and stories. That seemed like a pretty fun way to make a living.”

After high school Friedman went on to study broadcast journalism and political science at arguably the best journalism school in the country, Syracuse University. Orange alums dominate the sports media landscape. There are David Amber, Matthew Berry and Sean McDonough at ESPN, Michael Cole as a WWE commentator and Ian Eagle at CBS, just to pick a few from a list of many outstanding broadcasters.

At Syracuse, Friedman got involved with everything to stand out among his peers. There are three student radio stations, one TV station, and one newspaper that publishes ﬁ ve times a week at Syracuse. While there is a lot of competition for airtime, Friedman found himself in the right place at the right time.

“Syracuse was great for several reasons. There is ample opportunity, but it is very competitive too. The fact that a lot of people want the same assignments forces you to take broadcasting or writing seriously. There also is almost a fraternity among SU broadcasters and writers. You have access to some of the best in the world, which is great for getting feedback, seeking advice or ﬁnding camaraderie,” said Friedman.

Winter in Syracuse is frigid, but fans ﬂ ock to the Carrier Dome, where SU’s basketball program has been the pride of Central New York for generations. Friedman was in school at the same time Carmelo Anthony was one of the best college basketball players in the nation. A highlight of Friedman’s career was being able to call the 2003 NCAA college basketball championship game in New Orleans when Syracuse defeated Kansas 8178 behind Anthony’s 21 point performance, which gave legendary coach Jim Boeheim his ﬁ rst and only national championship.

Friedman graduated Syracuse in 2003 with a degree in broadcast journalism and political science. After graduation Friedman spent years driving old cars to gigs, writing, reporting, and broadcasting from Vermont to the Carolinas, sometimes traversing the country as frequently as every six months.

In 2006, Friedman made his way to Winthrop as he was being interviewed to get the job broadcasting men’s hoops. During the interviewing process Friedman inquired about getting his masters if he was hired. Upon getting the job, he looked at the graduate options, and since mass communications was not available, he went with liberal arts since it oﬀ ered ﬂ exibility to design your own program.

Friedman had to do what all graduate students have to do, which is write a long paper for their capstone. His capstone was about creating a sports journalism class. He presented his capstone, graduated and then went to Bill Click, the head of the mass communications department. He presented the capstone paper to Click and then discussed why he thought the class would be valuable.

The class has since been created and is oﬀ ered during the spring semester. Students learn various journalism skills by writing game stories, beat reporting, sports updates and learning how to do play-by-play.

“Journalism is best learned by doing. This class requires students to cover games, just as they would if they worked at a newspaper or radio station, and do the same sort of work they’ll encounter at a ﬁ rst job. By repeating assignments over and over again, you learn from mistakes, get a lot of feedback and receive valuable reps that help to improve the quality of your writing and broadcasting,” said Friedman.

Friedman is in his 11th year as Voice of the Winthrop Eagles. He broadcasts the team’s basketball games on 104.1 FM. He was around when Gregg Marshall’s team beat Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament, and he hopes to get an opportunity to follow Pat Kelsey’s team to the Big Dance this season. College basketball players may stay in school for one to four years, but being a journalist can last a lifetime.