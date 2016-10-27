A growing eagle’s nest

Written by Kristen Haberkorn

Winthrop’s population has been growing in the past few years and with this growth, some students believe we are experiencing overcrowding in the dorms.

According to the Assistant Vice President of Student Life and Director of Residence Life Cindy Cassens, there were about 20 students placed in temporary rooms at the beginning of the year, which included the study rooms in Wofford and Richardson, as well as the basement of Lee Wicker.

One of the students given a temporary room was freshman Tyler Grimes. He said he did not know he would be placed in a temporary room until he arrived on campus, but once he was moved in he didn’t mind.

“I liked living in the study room better because it had carpet. I also had a roommate but he ended up leaving, so it was just me in the room,” Grimes said.

He lived there for roughly three weeks before being transferred to his permanent room.

According to Cassens, all of the students placed in temporary rooms were moved into their dorms by the end of September.

These temporary rooms were a result of Winthrop’s policy to fill over capacity.

“Most universities, not just Winthrop, fill over capacity to make up for no shows and people who drop last minute,” Cassens said. “It is a very common practice.”

This year, there are 53 less beds available than usual, as the eighth floor of Wofford will be shut down due to mechanical issues. Because of this, as well as what Cassens said is a normal university policy, there will be students placed in temporary rooms again.

According to Vice President for Access and Enrollment Management, Eduardo Prieto, Winthrop’s undergraduate growth has been approximately three percent over the last two years, which is average for a South Carolina school of Winthrop’s size, but significant when considering the amount of undergraduate growth the university has seen in the past.

Prieto said that Winthrop’s growth is calculated and there is a strategic growth plan.

“As we continue to grow we want to make sure we are still providing the same Winthrop experience,” Prieto said.

“I think if we keep having problems with overcrowding, the school should start thinking about building a new dorm,” said junior Timothy Hinson.

Cassens said that if Winthrop continues to grow, the university would eventually need more housing. Residence life is always discussing options for what the plan would be.

According to Cassens, a new dormitory would take a while to build, would require a significant amount of planning by the university and would likely mean an increase in housing costs.

“We are looking forward to all the students coming back and anyone in temporary housing this year will be placed in their rooms as soon as possible,” Cassens said.

