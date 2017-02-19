A closer look at Winthrop’s food

Winthrop University successfully feeds thousands of students per day, but where does all of this food come from? Winthrop works with a company called Aramark to provide students with the food they eat on campus every day.

Aramark is a company that serves people all over the world at different colleges, businesses and events. Aramark serves up to 2 billion meals each year and has provided services for many high profile events such as the Olympic Games, the Super Bowl, the NHL Winter Classic, the FIFA world cup and more.

Ranked number one among Fortune’s 2016 world’s most admired company, Aramark is held to high esteem across the country. Aramark was also recognized as the Most Ethical companies by Ethisphere Institute.

Recently, Aramark has been taking steps to provide healthier food to their customers. In 2016, they were awarded the Good Egg award for working towards only buying cage-free eggs by 2020. Aramark also is working with the Humane Society towards a new animal welfare policy that includes cage-free eggs by 2020 and eliminating all pork from animals bred using gestation crates by 2017. They stopped purchasing Foie Gras in 2011.

They began working with the American Heart Association in 2015 to reduce the amount of saturated fat, calories and sodium by 20 percent and to increase the amount of fruits and vegetables they serve annually by 2020.

Aramark also changed to sustainably sourced skipjack and albacore tuna in April 2016.

Despite gaining so much recognition for their supposed ethical actions and healthy food initiatives, Aramark has recently been subject to backlash from some of their more forgotten customers: prisoners.

Leaders of the Free Alabama Movement recently participated in a protest against the company on Jan. 14. The protesters claim that the prisoners have been served old food, not enough food or food with no nutritional value.

There have also been more extreme complaints regarding maggots and rocks in food as well as employee misconduct including drug trafficking and sexual harassment.

The company that Winthrop receives its food from is typically considered a wholesome company by most of the world, and it has taken initiatives to keep its customers healthy, but it is important to note that while our food may include cage free eggs and low saturated fat and sodium, it seems that not all of Aramark customers receive this same treatment.