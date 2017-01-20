80s night vs. UNC Asheville

The 80’s were an exciting time as there were new waves of culture and music throughout the United States. The jams that came out of this decade will forever be remembered and played on the radio with songs like Billie Jean by Michael Jackson, When the Doves Cry by Prince and Like a Virgin by Madonna.

The Winthrop University men’s basketball team will be remembering funk and the fun times in the 80’s. They will be having a 80’s Night on Jan. 19 at 9 p.m. while the Eagles go head-to-head against the 2016 Big South Conference Champions UNC-Asheville. The game is the Big South Game of the Week and will be televised on ESPNU.

Though the theme of the night is all about the 80’s, at the back of the minds of the players and the coaching staff who were on last year’s team is when they lost 77-68 to UNC-Asheville in the Big South Conference championship game. The agony of losing three championship games in a row and just being one game short eats at the players who sweat, cried and bled just to have a chance to make it to the big dance.

Both teams have lost some crucial players off last year’s teams as Winthrop lost sharp shorter Jimmy Gavin and big man Zach Price. Asheville lost Big South tournament MVP Dwayne Sutton to Louisville, great freshman Dylan Smith to Arizona, Trae Bryant and Jack Costigan.

There are still players on both teams who remember the championship game, and Winthrop is trying to get revenge after the loss to stay in first place in the conference. The Bulldogs will try to come into a tough environment in Winthrop Coliseum to try to knock off the Eagles again and show them who the reigning Big South Champions are.

This game is the battle of the best two teams in the conference of the 2016-17 season and should be an epic contest. If this game happens the same as last year’s regular season games, this will be a game no one would want to miss. Last year each team won their game at home by one point. UNC-Asheville won the first game 85-84 with a game winning layup from Ahmad Thomas with 24 seconds left in the game. Winthrop won the second thriller 81-80 when Jimmy Gavin got a key steal with one second left to put the Eagles past the Bulldogs.

Don’t miss 80s Night where the first 500 fans to enter the game will receive special promotional items. During the game there will be fun festivities: courtside games with Diggity Dog, name that 80’s tune and more. The game is being sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority, and up to four free tickets will be given out for the game if fans stop by the showroom at YCNGA. Come out and help energize the Eagles to victory.