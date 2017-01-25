Dean to retire after 42 years

Roger Weikle, the dean of the College of Business Administration, will retire this June after being with Winthrop for 42 years.

Weikle came to Winthrop in the fall of 1974, the first year freshmen men started attending. He taught at Marshall University in West Virginia for two years before coming to Winthrop.

At the time, Weikle described Winthrop as less comprehensive university and more a place for women.

“When I first came here, men were not welcome. I learned what it was like to be a minority,” Weikle said.

Weikle was encouraged by two people, one of whom was the Dean of Business at Marshall, to get outside his comfort zone.

Before Weikle became a dean, he became close with the men’s basketball team when they first started in 1977. He handled the scoreboard and clock at their games before and after the Coliseum was built.

According to Weikle, he was also present at a lot of first games, like the men’s baseball, men’s tennis and women’s lacrosse.

He became the Department Chair of the College of Business Administration in 1991. Despite being an administrator for 27 years, Weikle still loves teaching the most.

“I’m happiest in the classroom,” Weikle said.

However, Weikle said that the College was much different than it is today.

For example, Thurmond used to have apartments inside that students would live in if they were home economics majors.

“It was mostly business education. There was focus on secretarial sciences, home economics and teaching business in high school… When business administration first started later on, there was ten or eleven people,” Weikle said.

Besides the basketball team’s growth, Weikle said his proudest moments during his time came from the international and diversity programs and the College’s accreditations.

“Everybody is going to have to live in a world that’s not just people like them,” Weikle said.

Weikle brought strong international focus to the College, from short term study abroad trips to international student exchanges and even working to have a diverse faculty.

“Most of the international students here are business majors, a very high percentage. It’s something I take pride in adopting as a goal and as something important,” Weikle said.

Weikle spent most of his life travelling, visiting locations such as the Czech Republic, Thailand, France, Italy, China and India. He has traveled to China in particular over 20 times.

The other side to Weikle’s international focus was bringing international students to Winthrop for those who cannot study abroad.

“You’re sitting in class with people from other parts of the world. It’s preparing a life with people who are not like you. The more differences you encounter, then the better you become a contributor,” Weikle said.

Some faculty are from other countries as well, including Russia, Jamaica, India and Canada.

Weikle also took pride in the College of Business Administration’s accreditation. According to its webpage, Winthrop had accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-International since 1979. This is the highest achievable business school accreditation, placing Winthrop as a top-rated business school in the world.

Other accreditation include the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology for Winthrop’s computer science programs, and accreditation from the Association of University Programs in Healthcare Administration.

That makes Winthrop the only certified undergraduate healthcare management program in South Carolina, according to the webpage.

“There’s more to going out in the world besides sitting in the classroom, including table etiquette and professional dress, so we try to get people ready for the world. The faculty teach outside of the classroom,” Weikle said.

Some challenges Weikle encountered as Dean included finances, different generations of students and changing demands in the business workforce.

Money was an issue for Weikle due to the technology and resources becoming so advanced over time.

When he first became Dean, the state provided 15 percent of the funding for the College’s technology. Now, the College, like most of Winthrop’s revenue, receives less than 10 percent of federal funding; the rest of the funding either comes from donations or student fees.

Weikle also had to meet the changing needs of students, such as Wi-Fi. Installing Wi-Fi is costing the College of Business Administration over $200,000 due to Thurmond being an older building.

“You got to make a building made for another purpose into a 2017 building. It doesn’t come cheap, and you have to do some fundamental rewiring and electric power adjustment,” Weikle said.

Weikle was 25-years-old when he started teaching at Winthrop. He described this generation’s college students as completely different than when he was younger.

“They’ve always studied with technology, so sitting in class and watching people talk is not the most fun sometimes,” Weikle said.

Weikle also had to meet the changing needs of companies, such as students having a background in a variety of fields. This was how majors like digital information design, sports management and integrated marketing communications came about.

“Not everything works in every little function like it used to. They work in teams. And they need to learn how to work with people in majors other than their own,” Weikle said.

Weikle’s final message for students includes taking advantage of any options to enrich one’s education:

“Becoming the most educated person you can be is not passive. You cannot sit in the classroom like a sponge. You have to grab onto things and be engaged and involved. Take courses outside of your comfort zone. Take education as an active process,” Weikle said.

“Forty-two years is a long time to be in one place. And it’s been exciting. I wouldn’t change a thing,” Weikle concluded.