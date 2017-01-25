“Low Tides” and freedom

After much controversy in the fall 2017 semester over the piece of artwork that was housed in Tillman Hall, Babette Wainwright came toWinthrop’s campus to put to rest the dispute that “Low Tides” has caused.

On Jan. 19, Wainwright spoke to a crowd of more than 70 people about her life experiences and journey from Haiti to what she calls the “freedom shores of America.”

Gaining her Masters in Fine Arts in ceramics from the University of Wisconsin, Wainwright’s ceramic art piece, “Low Tides,” has been a part of a permanent collection at Winthrop since 2001.

While the art piece is not a direct description of what Wainwright had to experience as she traveled from Haiti to the United States, she says that the piece is the story of her people and their attempt to reach the shores of America.

“The piece that has caused controversy at your school is a representation of my people and what they went through,” Wainwright said.

Leaving Haiti with no luggage, Wainwright and the other refugees had to hold onto their spiritual beliefs and their memories of home in their heads. These memories were the only help that got Wainwright and the other refugees through the “trauma of leaving home.”

“When I did ‘Low Tides,’ the story of our departure, it was a part of

my M.F.A. It was about passages, leaving home and going through

whatever you go through to find safety in a new home,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright said that her decision to name to the piece “Low Tides” came from her memory of the island that she grew up on and how the waters would come about the land and take things captive and leave the unwanted items behind.

“The first wave of immigrants that were able to escape did so because we knew more. We had more knowledge and just like the water on my island, it took what it wanted and the people that were left behind were the unwanted and didn’t know what was going on,” Wainwright said.

Those that did escape, according to Wainwright, “came lined up and

packed in a boat. People were smoking, crying and praying in fear of not

being able to go back home and because of what we were about to see. But,

we were brave.”

Wainwright would like to remind the students of Winthrop University to

“be proud of who you are and your background” because she is.

“Doing art is like writing a journal. My artwork is like my fingerprint;

it’s something I can’t express through my words but can by my work. My

aesthetic and worldview is from my head and my stories. I am a storyteller

and I tell my stories through my art,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright was not left behind in Haiti, she was brought to seek freedom

among the American shores. She had to wade the “Low Tides” and now uses her story to express and encourage others to use their stories as well.

“Low Tides” can no longer be found in Tillman Hall but in the Ida Jane

Dacus library. The piece is a tribute to those that lost their lives as they

sought out freedom and can be seen as a reminder of Wainwright’s heritage.

Referencing James Baldwin’s quote: “Artists are here to disturb the

peace,” Wainwright said, “I can say what I want in my art and you can

challenge it, but it stands tall and freely. I think it’s in the best place ever

now.”

“I’m satisfied. You all stood up and said put it elsewhere. It’s my work but

it’s your property. You can do that and you made a beautiful thing out of it.”

“Low Tides” caused discussion and the moving of the art piece on

Winthrop’s campus due to the misunderstanding of it, but Wainwright says that her “story is not broken, it’s been heard. You see, this is Babette.”